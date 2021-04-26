United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.

CHAUVIN, La. (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy continue their search Monday for missing Seacor members in Chauvin, tracking their progress with regular updates on their social media accounts.

On a live stream via Facebook, United Cajun Navy volunteers said they found several life jackets and hard hats branded by Seacor and that their hope is the items belong to the crewmembers that are missing.

United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said on Monday they are bringing in cadaver dogs to search the Chauvin Island area, around Harbor Light Marina, after finding Seacor life vests.

#BREAKING airboats, seaplanes and cadaver dogs are searching lower Terrebone Parish this morning after 9 life vests from the capsized SeaCor Lift Boat were discovered in the area near Chauvin. @Unitedcajunnavy says they have a renewed sense of hope this morning @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/0Aw78LRa9G — Josh Roberson FOX 8 (@JRobersonFOX8) April 26, 2021

There will be boats, airboats, drones, sea planes, helicopters, marsh buggies,, ATV’s, and people walking the marsh in a coordinated search effort for the missing Seacor Crewmen.

“We’ve got some airboats coming in, some planes, and we even brought in some cadaver dogs. We found nine life vests yesterday in that area. Three of the nine life vests definitely looked like they’d been on somebody, so we’re pulling some cadaver dogs into that area today and hopefully we can find something today,” said Todd Terrell, President of the United Cajun Navy.

Seven men remain missing since April 13 when the Seacor Power lift boat capsized in unexpectedly rough weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

Six men were rescued.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.