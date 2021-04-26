Advertisement

United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHAUVIN, La. (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy continue their search Monday for missing Seacor members in Chauvin, tracking their progress with regular updates on their social media accounts.

On a live stream via Facebook, United Cajun Navy volunteers said they found several life jackets and hard hats branded by Seacor and that their hope is the items belong to the crewmembers that are missing.

United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said on Monday they are bringing in cadaver dogs to search the Chauvin Island area, around Harbor Light Marina, after finding Seacor life vests.

There will be boats, airboats, drones, sea planes, helicopters, marsh buggies,, ATV’s, and people walking the marsh in a coordinated search effort for the missing Seacor Crewmen.

“We’ve got some airboats coming in, some planes, and we even brought in some cadaver dogs. We found nine life vests yesterday in that area. Three of the nine life vests definitely looked like they’d been on somebody, so we’re pulling some cadaver dogs into that area today and hopefully we can find something today,” said Todd Terrell, President of the United Cajun Navy.

Seven men remain missing since April 13 when the Seacor Power lift boat capsized in unexpectedly rough weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

Six men were rescued.

