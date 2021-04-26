‘I’m home’ - Kim Mulkey speaks for first time as head coach of women’s basketball team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Athletic Department officially introduced Louisiana native Kim Mulkey as the new head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team Monday, April 26 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on LSU’s campus.

Mulkey also held her first news conference as the new coach of the Lady Tigers. The event was open to the public.

LSU announced Mulkey’s hiring on Sunday, April 25.

“Today is a shot in the arm for LSU and the result is positive,” LSU interim president Tom Galligan said. “Coach Mulkey represents the very best of Louisiana. We are fired up to welcome her back to her home state and LSU.”

“There are great coaches all over the country but it’s not often that you get to hire a champion. That’s what Kim Mulkey is ... a champion,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward, who hired Mulkey, said.

“I’m [going to] take this damn mask off because I have a lot to say,” Mulkey said first, speaking shortly after her official introduction in the PMAC.

“I had many opportunities to leave and this is the only one that could get me to leave. Thank you for bringing me home. I didn’t just come here to win championships but to make an impact at an institution that needs something positive at the right time,” she said.

Mulkey who has won national collegiate basketball titles as both a player and coach has deep ties to Louisiana.

As a player, the Tickfaw, La. native, helped lead Hammond High School to four consecutive state championship games and two national titles at Louisiana Tech.

In 2000, Mulkey took over the Baylor program and won three NCAA Championships in 2005, 2012, and 2019. She also led the Bears to 11 Big 12 regular season titles and 10 Big 12 tournament titles. She was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2019 a three-time USBWA National Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2019 and seven-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Her son Kramer Robinson played on the LSU baseball team from 2014 to 2017.

Mulkey replaces outgoing LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas who resigned on Saturday, April 24.

Fargas, the second-winningest coach in program history, went 177-129 (.578 winning percentage) with the Lady Tigers in 10 seasons.

