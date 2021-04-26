Advertisement

Worship by the Lake bring thousands of people to Lake Buhlow

Family-friendly event "Worship by the Lake" attracts thousands of people.
Family-friendly event "Worship by the Lake" attracts thousands of people.
By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Thousands of people turned out for a family-friendly event called Worship by the Lake. The event took place at Lake Buhlow in Pineville.

According to the event’s website, the purpose of Worship by the Lake is to connect communities through worship.

“People want to get back out and do things,” Doug Gann, the general manager of 104.3 The Bridge, said. “It’s an opportunity for everybody to come together [and] worship by the lake. When they approached us about getting on board with it, it was a no-brainer.”

Organizers estimate more than 2,000 people attend Sunday’s event.

