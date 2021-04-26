YOUR MONEY: IRS is holding millions of tax returns for manual processing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Americans are still waiting for their tax refunds because the IRS is holding 29 million tax returns for manual processing.

Typically, the IRS sends most tax refunds within three weeks of taxpayers filing their returns. The agency says there is a backlog of unprocessed 2019 paper tax returns because the IRS closed its offices during the pandemic.

What can you do in the meantime?

Wait. Unfortunately, it seems like your only option is waiting - which is tough for struggling individuals and families to hear after a year with a dip in finances.

It appears that calling the IRS may not be of much help. CBS News reports calls to the IRS’ accounts management lines, the primary phone contact for taxpayers, are up 300% this filing season but IRS employees are answering only about 7% of all such calls.

You can try to track your refund by using the “ Where’s My Refund tool ” but that will only tell you if your return is being processed. It may not tell you if the IRS needs any additional information to help process your refund.

