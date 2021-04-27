2 pounds of cocaine discovered during Seacor Power crewmember search

TERREBONNE PARISH (WVUE) - A box containing two pounds of cocaine was discovered Monday as volunteers were patrolling the Terrebonne coastal waterways in reference to the Seacor Lift Boat search.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Monday afternoon volunteers located a suspicious package that washed up on Last Island.

Authorities were notified and the package was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The package was determined to be approximately two pounds of cocaine.

