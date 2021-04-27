Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has been accused of committing a sex offense with a juvenile, according to the Alexandria Police Department.
APD says that Koby Saucier, 19, has been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about it, you can contact APD at 318-449-5099.
