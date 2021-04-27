Bunk bed, science kit among list of recently recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of AG Jeff Landry) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana parents and guardians to be aware of several children’s products that have recently been recalled.

”As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to doing all that I can to make Louisiana a safer place to raise our families,” said Attorney General Landry. “For the safety of our State’s youth – I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and remedies.”

These are some of the recalled products:

Toy Trumpets by Juratoys

10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit by Anker Play Products

Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets by SmartPool

Cabina Bunk Beds by Casa Kids

Shepard Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepard’s Staff by Parker Squared

To view pictures, descriptions, and remedies of these items – please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox. And to get additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Office of AG Jeff Landry. All rights reserved.