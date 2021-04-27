Former LSU star WR and current Viking to be featured in Fortnite

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Current Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl and former LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson will be the first NFL player to be featured in the Fortnite video game according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson will be the first NFL player featured in the Fortnite video game. Fortnite is implementing Jefferson’s Griddy dance into the video game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

Per Schefter’s tweet, Jefferson’s griddy dance will be implemented into the video game.

Justin Jefferson literally Griddy’d into the end zone for his first career touchdown. pic.twitter.com/3JjsnZxer9 — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) September 27, 2020

Jefferson was one of the many stars for LSU’s 2019 National Championship team, in his last year with the Tigers he caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was a first-round draft choice by the Vikings in the 202 NFL Draft and broke Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ Viking rookie receiving record. By season’s end, he broke the NFL receiving record set by Anquan Boldin in 2003.

Jefferson finished the season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

