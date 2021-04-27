Advertisement

Former LSU star WR and current Viking to be featured in Fortnite

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs up field during the second half of an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis.(Source: Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Current Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl and former LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson will be the first NFL player to be featured in the Fortnite video game according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter’s tweet, Jefferson’s griddy dance will be implemented into the video game.

Jefferson was one of the many stars for LSU’s 2019 National Championship team, in his last year with the Tigers he caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was a first-round draft choice by the Vikings in the 202 NFL Draft and broke Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ Viking rookie receiving record. By season’s end, he broke the NFL receiving record set by Anquan Boldin in 2003.

Jefferson finished the season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

