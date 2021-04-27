Advertisement

Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate

(Source: WRDW)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, April 27 that he is amending the statewide mask mandate.

Local governments can set their own mandates.

Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state buildings, and healthcare facilities.

Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021.
Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021.(WAFB)

Gov. Edwards said the revision of the mandate is not an end to the recommendation of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Police Generic
APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Burglary investigation
Crime Stoppers investigating Deville burglary

Latest News

New trial for Charles Mayeux, Jr. set for September
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes the amended operating and capital budget for the 2021-2022...
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes amended budget that includes raises, recruiting money for APD
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes amended budget that includes raises, recruiting money for APD
Koby Saucier of Boyce
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisories for Cenla