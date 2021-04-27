Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, April 27 that he is amending the statewide mask mandate.
Local governments can set their own mandates.
Masks will still be required in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, state buildings, and healthcare facilities.
Gov. Edwards said the revision of the mandate is not an end to the recommendation of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.