Harry Silver receives ‘Service Above Self’ award

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rotary Club of Alexandria has announced former city councilman Harry Silver as the 2021 Service Above Self award recipient.

This award is given to an individual best exemplifying Service Above Self in the community and/or humanitarian service, in any form and at any level. The recipient must reside in Rapides Parish and must have made a significant positive difference in the community above and beyond normal activities with no thought of self-benefit.

Silver served on the Alexandria City Council for nearly 16 years. He retired in February, after turning 99-years-old the previous month. At the time of his retirement, it was believed that he was the oldest active elected official in the United States, and he was commended for his dedication over the years, working to improve the quality of life in Central Louisiana.

He’s also well known for his career at Weiss & Goldring, now a boutique and upscale men’s store where he’s still involved in daily operations. Surrounded by his family and friends, he was presented with the award. When he asked how he felt about the award he said, “I feel like it’s the first thing I’ve ever won and I’ll never forget it.”

