Advertisement

Harry Silver receives ‘Service Above Self’ award

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rotary Club of Alexandria has announced former city councilman Harry Silver as the 2021 Service Above Self award recipient.

This award is given to an individual best exemplifying Service Above Self in the community and/or humanitarian service, in any form and at any level. The recipient must reside in Rapides Parish and must have made a significant positive difference in the community above and beyond normal activities with no thought of self-benefit.

Service Above Self Award

Silver served on the Alexandria City Council for nearly 16 years. He retired in February, after turning 99-years-old the previous month. At the time of his retirement, it was believed that he was the oldest active elected official in the United States, and he was commended for his dedication over the years, working to improve the quality of life in Central Louisiana.

He’s also well known for his career at Weiss & Goldring, now a boutique and upscale men’s store where he’s still involved in daily operations. Surrounded by his family and friends, he was presented with the award. When he asked how he felt about the award he said, “I feel like it’s the first thing I’ve ever won and I’ll never forget it.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Police Generic
APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Burglary investigation
Crime Stoppers investigating Deville burglary

Latest News

Food from Ember's in Alexandria, La.
TV DINNERS: Embers
TV Dinners: Ember's
Harry Silver receives ‘Service Above Self’ award
After 36 years, Uncle Albert’s restaurant in Boyce could be closing soon.
Uncle Albert’s could be coming to an end