Advertisement

“I’ll do everything I can to get them home,”: Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts

Nine life vests from the capsized Seacor Lift Boat were discovered in the area near Chauvin
Nine life vests from the capsized Seacor Lift Boat were discovered in the area near Chauvin(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few life vests stamped with “Seacor Power” was all that was needed to renew the waning hope to find the seven missing Seacor mariners.

“We like to bring closure to families,” said Robert Wilkerson with Swampland Search and Rescue.

With hundreds of boats trailed in from states away, it’s hard to count the number of volunteers and agencies who felt compelled to help nearly 13 days after the Seacor Power capsized. Robert Wilkerson and Sarah Devlin both brought their K-9′s to give an extra set of eyes, ears, and noses.

“They’re cadaver and track and trail dogs…. We hit the little islands and recovered a couple of things a couple of lifejackets a couple of hardhats,” said Wilkerson and Devlin.

They did not find much, but they said that’s not what matters most.

“When you find a life vest hardhat anything that came off that rig it gives you hope that ok we’re on the right track to bring closure,” said Wilkerson and Devlin.

“Please don’t take a chance, I appreciate everyone’s help but please, please don’t risk yourself,” said Scott Daspit.

With a map and marker in hand, Scott Daspit, father of missing mariner Dylan Daspit systematically goes over hundreds of miles to make sure they don’t miss an inch.

“I’m used to doing a lot of coordinating but not in an event like this,” said Daspit.

He says they covered hundreds of miles today, and found debris scattered all over but he says the majority they’ve found comes from sections north and northwest of where the Seacor capsized.

“We actually found some real decent evidence today on a couple of the islands… it’s somewhat inspiring because it gives us an idea of where the debris trail is,” said Daspit.

As it’s been 13 days since the Seacor’s capsizing, Daspit says it’s not time to give up the search yet.

“So, I’m not giving up as I said before until the good lord tells me to stop… all fathers have love for their children, and I have a lot for my two sons and I want them to know I’ll do everything I can to get them home,” said Daspit.

Daspit say they’ll again be right here in Cocodrie searching the waters and surrounding islands tomorrow morning.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Police Generic
APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case
Burglary investigation
Crime Stoppers investigating Deville burglary

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Cancer Center ready for ‘Relay on the Road’
Recalled toys
Bunk bed, science kit among list of recently recalled child products
Pledge Kids 4/27/2021
Pledge Kids 4/27/2021