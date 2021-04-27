“I’ll do everything I can to get them home,”: Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few life vests stamped with “Seacor Power” was all that was needed to renew the waning hope to find the seven missing Seacor mariners.

“We like to bring closure to families,” said Robert Wilkerson with Swampland Search and Rescue.

With hundreds of boats trailed in from states away, it’s hard to count the number of volunteers and agencies who felt compelled to help nearly 13 days after the Seacor Power capsized. Robert Wilkerson and Sarah Devlin both brought their K-9′s to give an extra set of eyes, ears, and noses.

“They’re cadaver and track and trail dogs…. We hit the little islands and recovered a couple of things a couple of lifejackets a couple of hardhats,” said Wilkerson and Devlin.

They did not find much, but they said that’s not what matters most.

“When you find a life vest hardhat anything that came off that rig it gives you hope that ok we’re on the right track to bring closure,” said Wilkerson and Devlin.

“Please don’t take a chance, I appreciate everyone’s help but please, please don’t risk yourself,” said Scott Daspit.

With a map and marker in hand, Scott Daspit, father of missing mariner Dylan Daspit systematically goes over hundreds of miles to make sure they don’t miss an inch.

“I’m used to doing a lot of coordinating but not in an event like this,” said Daspit.

He says they covered hundreds of miles today, and found debris scattered all over but he says the majority they’ve found comes from sections north and northwest of where the Seacor capsized.

“We actually found some real decent evidence today on a couple of the islands… it’s somewhat inspiring because it gives us an idea of where the debris trail is,” said Daspit.

As it’s been 13 days since the Seacor’s capsizing, Daspit says it’s not time to give up the search yet.

“So, I’m not giving up as I said before until the good lord tells me to stop… all fathers have love for their children, and I have a lot for my two sons and I want them to know I’ll do everything I can to get them home,” said Daspit.

Daspit say they’ll again be right here in Cocodrie searching the waters and surrounding islands tomorrow morning.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.