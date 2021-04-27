Jury finds Kenneth Gleason guilty of first degree murder
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge jury found Kenneth Gleason guilty of first-degree murder on Monday, April 26.
Gleason was on trial for first-degree murder for the two killings of Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart, both of whom are black. Race played a key role in this case as prosecutor Dana Cummings said Gleason was “hunting black men” during his five-day “reign of terror” in Baton Rouge back in September of 2017.
The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.