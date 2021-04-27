Lawmakers are taking action against human trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every year, hundreds of people, primarily children, are trafficked all across our state. Their bodies sold for things like sex, while their lives are destroyed.

“Last year we reported 759 victims that are adults and juveniles. Shockingly over 70% of those victims were juveniles,” said Christy Tate with the Department of Child and Human Services.

Tate says those numbers were calculated with less than half of the state’s providers working last year due to COVID.

“The year before that we had over 900,” said Tate.

Local and state law enforcement along with several private non-profit organizations are heavily involved in keeping your children and loved ones safe from traffickers.

“It’s being done by a lot of people, but there are just all kinds of entities but sometimes the right hand doesn’t know where the left hand is going,” said Senator Ronnie Johns (R), the author of the bill.

The proposed bill would allow the governor to create what would be called the Office of Human Trafficking Prevention that will act as the coordinator for all the other service providers involved.

“Everybody who’s worked in this world of trafficking prevention knows that this is necessary,” said Tate.

$450,000 is what’s necessary to provide the services victims need. Sen. Ronnie Johns said Senate and Governmental Affairs would find the money to fund it. That means no additional cost for taxpayers

“They will absorb that cost in their present budget so we’re not asking for any new money,” said Johns

Lawmakers say adding the new office would enable more providers to report their numbers, giving us a better idea of what the actual number of people trafficked really is.

