Advertisement

LC’s Tredinich Earns ASC Hitter of the Week Honors

Sr. C Shaye Tredinich
Sr. C Shaye Tredinich(Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By Richard Thiberville, Jr.
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (LC Sports Information) – After hitting .500 through four games on the week, Louisiana College softball’s Shaye Tredinich earned the American Southwest Conference East Division’s Hitter of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.

Tredinich, a senior catcher from Hammond, La., went four-for-eight in the four games over the week where the Wildcats amassed a 3-1 record. In the midweek win at LSU Alexandria, Tredinich went two-for-three with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. In the weekend series against Ozarks, she added another double, her third home run of the season, two more RBI, and two more runs scored.

She finished the week with nine total bases in the four contests and a slugging percentage of 1.125.

Tredinich and the rest of the Wildcats (12-22, 6-15 ASC) close out their regular season with senior weekend at home against Belhaven, starting with a single game on Friday evening. First pitch of Friday’s game against the #8 Blazers (27-8, 19-5 ASC) is set for 5:00 P.M. at Wildcat Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Police Generic
APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case

Latest News

Below is a list of scores from local baseball playoff games that happened on Monday, April 26.
Prep baseball playoff scores and highlights from Monday night
Prep baseball playoff scores and highlights from Wednesday night
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs up field during the second half of an NFL...
Former LSU star WR and current Viking to be featured in Fortnite
Tre' Morgan (18)
LSU first baseman named SEC Freshman of the Week