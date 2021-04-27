LC’s Tredinich Earns ASC Hitter of the Week Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas (LC Sports Information) – After hitting .500 through four games on the week, Louisiana College softball’s Shaye Tredinich earned the American Southwest Conference East Division’s Hitter of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.

Tredinich, a senior catcher from Hammond, La., went four-for-eight in the four games over the week where the Wildcats amassed a 3-1 record. In the midweek win at LSU Alexandria, Tredinich went two-for-three with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. In the weekend series against Ozarks, she added another double, her third home run of the season, two more RBI, and two more runs scored.

She finished the week with nine total bases in the four contests and a slugging percentage of 1.125.

Tredinich and the rest of the Wildcats (12-22, 6-15 ASC) close out their regular season with senior weekend at home against Belhaven, starting with a single game on Friday evening. First pitch of Friday’s game against the #8 Blazers (27-8, 19-5 ASC) is set for 5:00 P.M. at Wildcat Park.

Copyright 2021 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.