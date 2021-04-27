LSU first baseman named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the Tigers’ top freshmen was named Freshman of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Monday, April 26.

Tre’ Morgan, a product of Brother Martin helped lead the Tigers to three wins last week, including the Tigers’ second SEC win of the season over No. 9 Ole Miss.

In the series in Oxford, Miss., Morgan was 8-for-14, hitting .571 from the leadoff position. He also had three RBI, four runs scored, one stolen base, and a .625 on-base percentage.

Morgan delivered a key two-out RBI single in LSU’s win against Ole Miss in game one of the series in the top of the seventh inning, trimming the lead to 4-3. He later scored on a two-run homer from fellow freshman, Dylan Crews, to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

