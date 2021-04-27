Advertisement

New this week: 'Without Remorse' and 'The Mosquito Coast'

This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, "Tom Clancy's Without...
This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," a film premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, "The Mosquito Coast," a series premiering Friday on Apple TV Plus, and "The Mitchells vs the Machines," a film premiering Friday on Netflix.(Source: Amazon/Apple TV+/Netflix via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021
(AP) - This week’s new entertainment releases include Michael B. Jordan playing an elite Navy SEAL avenging his pregnant wife’s death in a “Without Remorse,” hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

If you’re hunting for something a little more family-friendly, Netflix has the animated “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” premiering Friday as well.

In music releases, Billie Eilish is dropping the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album on Thursday while R&B singer Dawn Richard is set to drop her sixth solo album on Friday.

On TV, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back for a 10-episode fourth season.

The new Apple TV+ drama series “The Mosquito Coast” boasts a notable family connection: it stars Justin Theroux and is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by acclaimed writer Paul Theroux, his uncle. In the adaptation by novelist and series producer Neil Cross (“Luther”), radical idealist Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) abruptly flees California with his wife and children for a perilous journey through Mexico. The U.S. government is after him, with the why to be unveiled. The seven-episode series co-stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. After its two-episode premiere Friday, new episodes will be released on consecutive Fridays.

