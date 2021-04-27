New this week: ‘Without Remorse’ and ‘The Mosquito Coast’

(AP) - This week’s new entertainment releases include Michael B. Jordan playing an elite Navy SEAL avenging his pregnant wife’s death in a “Without Remorse,” hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

If you’re hunting for something a little more family-friendly, Netflix has the animated “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” premiering Friday as well.

In music releases, Billie Eilish is dropping the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album on Thursday while R&B singer Dawn Richard is set to drop her sixth solo album on Friday.

On TV, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back for a 10-episode fourth season.

The new Apple TV+ drama series “The Mosquito Coast” boasts a notable family connection: it stars Justin Theroux and is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by acclaimed writer Paul Theroux, his uncle. In the adaptation by novelist and series producer Neil Cross (“Luther”), radical idealist Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) abruptly flees California with his wife and children for a perilous journey through Mexico. The U.S. government is after him, with the why to be unveiled. The seven-episode series co-stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. After its two-episode premiere Friday, new episodes will be released on consecutive Fridays.

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:

Nobody Promising Young Woman The Courier (2021) Minari News of the World The Father Crimson Tide Nomadland City of Lies Wonder Woman 1984

Movies US charts - Independent:

Promising Young Woman Minari The Father Monday Willy’s Wonderland Trigger Point Another Round Our Friend Super Troopers Shiva Baby

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.