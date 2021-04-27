Advertisement

New trial for Charles Mayeux, Jr. set for September

Pre-trial set for Aug. 12 in Avoyelles Parish Courthouse
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new trial date has been set for Sept. 13 for Charles Mayeux, Jr., the former police and fire chief of Evergreen who was convicted in Sept. 2017 with a 10-2 verdict for the murder of his wife in March 2015.

Last year, the United States Supreme Court vacated Mayeux’s conviction and sentence after attorneys from the Promise of Justice Initiative in New Orleans successfully argued for a new trial based off the high court’s ruling ending non-unanimous jury verdicts.

Shelly Mayeux, his wife of less than a year, was found dead inside of the couple’s burning home. The cause of death could not be determined. Charles Mayeux was sentenced to life in prison following his conviction.

Bond is set at $450,000, the same amount as it was prior to his conviction. If he bonds out, he must wear a GPS monitor, only leave home with court approval, and have no contact with witnesses or family of the victim.

A pre-trial date has been set for Aug. 12. Mayeux is being represented by Chad Guillot.

