NSU, BPCC formalize Fire Science, UPSA transfer agreement

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University and Bossier Parish Community College finalized a transfer agreement that will allow students who complete the Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science at BPCC to transfer credit hours into NSU’s Bachelor of Science Degree in Unified Public Safety Administration with a concentration in fire and medical emergency management administration.

Both institutions will provide academic advising for students and assistance with articulation, saving time and money for students seeking a four-year bachelor’s degree. Students must meet transfer requirements

“The College of Arts and Sciences is thrilled to partner with BPCC in the creation of a new pathway through which students can continue their education in the area of fire and emergency management administration,” said Dr. Francene Lemoine, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “This agreement illustrates the responsiveness of higher education to workforce demands and student needs. I am excited to be a part of such an important collaboration that will produce the next leaders of the fire and emergency preparedness agencies that serve the people of our region and state.”

NSU’s UPSA degree has concentrations in Fire and Emergency Medical Service Administration, Law Enforcement Administration, Emergency Management Administration and Public Facilities Management. The curriculum prepares graduates for entry into federal, state and local agencies that address evolving threats to homeland security, cybercrimes, policing, fire services, emergency medical services, correctional analysis, hazardous materials handling, emergency management, proactive planning, security services and other public safety arenas.

Lemoine thanked Dr. Jack Atherton, UPSA coordinator, for working with BPCC’s Fire Science Project Director Beau Bevan to develop the program, and Dr. Mark Melder, head of NSU’s Department of Criminal Justice, History and Social Sciences, for fostering an environment that promotes collaboration within the department and with other institutions.

BPCC Fire Science Program Director Beau Bevan said the goal of the partnership is to produce highly educated firefighters to the communities they proudly serve.

“I’m extremely pleased to partner with Northwestern State University’s Unified Public Safety Administration program to allow our Fire Science students to continue their professional education to learn the necessary skills to better protect the communities they proudly serve,” Bevan said.

Northwestern State and BPCC have numerous transfer agreements in place to facilitate pathways from associate to bachelor’s degrees in several disciplines. BPCC’s AAS in Fire Science is administered through the Division of Science, Nursing and Allied Health. For more information, visit CLICK HERE.

NSU’s UPSA degree is administered through the Department of Criminal Justice, History and Social Sciences. Information on UPSA is available here.

