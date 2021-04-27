Advertisement

Rapides Cancer Center ready for ‘Relay on the Road’

Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center(KALB)
By Rapides Regional
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Rapides Regional Medical Center) - Rapides Relay for Life is taking this year’s celebration on the road with “Relay on the Road,” Friday, April 30, beginning at 11 a.m.

Cancer survivors and their friends are invited to celebrate in safe, socially-distanced activities with drive-through “pit stops” scattered throughout Central Louisiana.

Rapides Cancer Center will offer survivors free Little Cake cupcakes, fun photo opportunities and a special “Colors of Courage” T-shirt. The Rapides Cancer Center pit stop will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, members of the community can participate by purchasing a luminary in honor or memory of a cancer survivor, patient or caregiver. To purchase a $10 luminary, visit //RelayForLife.org/RapidesLA and select “Luminaria” by May 2.

Rapides Regional Medical Center’s own Karen Hathorn, MSN, RN, NE-BC, and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital administrator, is raising money as a “Power in Purple” representative, so be sure and make sure your luminary purchase is made under her name.

A digital luminaria show will be released in May – celebrating all of those recognized - and broadcast on the Relay for Life of Rapides Parish Facebook page and YouTube.

All proceeds raised during the Rapides Relay for Life events will help fund the American Cancer Society.

