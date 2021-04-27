Trailer released for Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

(CNN) - A new trailer is out for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. It aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The movie will have a theatrical premiere on December 10. That premiere was pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

The trailer pays homage to the iconic opening sequence from the 1961 adaptation of the Broadway musical, which is based on the Romeo and Juliet story.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.