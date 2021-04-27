Advertisement

Trailer released for Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

"West Side Story" fans got their first look at a trailer for director Steven Spielberg's remake...
"West Side Story" fans got their first look at a trailer for director Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 classic during the 2021 Academy Awards broadcast.(Source: 20th Century Studios via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new trailer is out for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. It aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The movie will have a theatrical premiere on December 10. That premiere was pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

The trailer pays homage to the iconic opening sequence from the 1961 adaptation of the Broadway musical, which is based on the Romeo and Juliet story.

