Uncle Albert’s could be coming to an end

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - After 36 years, Uncle Albert’s restaurant in Boyce could be closing soon.

“I’m ready to retire,” Cathy Fisher, the owner of the Uncle Albert’s, said.

Fisher bought the restaurant 17 years ago, after working there for 19 years.

“One day, she [the former owner] asked me did I want to buy it,” Fisher said. “I said, ‘sure,’ so almost 17 years later, I’m still here.”

May 1 will be Fisher’s last day at Uncle Abert’s.

“We are going to miss her,” Willie Mae Young, a customer, said. “People love this chicken.”

Fisher is a staple in the community and always willing to help.

“Anytime you want to know something, you ask her, and she’ll give you the information,” Young said. “Whatever needs to be done for the Town of Boyce.”

Young is 91 and one of the oldest residents in the Town of Boyce. Young claims she has known Fisher all of her life.

“I knew her when she was a child,” Young said.

So like many others, she will be sad to see Fisher go.

“They thank me,” Fisher said. “They [are] sad that I’m leaving.”

While many are sad to see her go, it’s inspiring to know many people she touched one plate at a time.

Uncle Albert’s will be for sale, and what happens to the restaurant will be up to the next owner.

