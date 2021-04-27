Advertisement

US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.(Leah Millis/Pool via AP)
By MATTHEW LEE
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Tuesday ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country.

The department said it had instructed all personnel to depart unless their jobs require them to be physically located in Afghanistan. The order was not specific as to the number of people affected, but it went well beyond the usual curtailment of staffers for security and safety reasons. Such orders normally apply only to non-essential personnel.

In an updated travel advisory for Afghanistan, the department said it had ordered the departure of all U.S. government employees “whose functions can be performed elsewhere.” It also said American citizens should not travel to Afghanistan and those there who want to depart “should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights.”

The State Department order came just two days after America’s top general in Afghanistan said the U.S. military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghanistan’s security forces had to be ready to take over.

While the official start to the withdrawal of Washington’s 2,500 to 3,500 troops and NATO’s 7,000 allied forces is May 1, Gen Austin Miller said the pullout had already begun.

The U.S. military and NATO will be shipping some military equipment out of Afghanistan while deciding what would remain behind with the Afghan Defense and Security Force, he said.

In February last year, the U.S. military began closing its smaller bases. In mid-April, the Biden administration announced that the final phase of the withdrawal would begin May 1 and be completed before Sept. 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Police Generic
APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case
Burglary investigation
Crime Stoppers investigating Deville burglary

Latest News

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Vicarious trauma can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened...
‘Vicarious trauma’ takes toll on many Americans’ mental health
Vicarious trauma can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened...
‘Vicarious trauma’ takes a toll on many Americans’ mental health
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask