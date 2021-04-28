Alexandria mayor sees no reason for mask mandate in city

The following is from the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria continues to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state health officials and Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“Yesterday the Governor announced that he is easing restrictions regarding the statewide mask mandate. We never issued a mask mandate for the City of Alexandria. We have, however, followed the Governor’s and health official’s guidelines and complied with the statewide mandate. In his latest order, the Governor is leaving it up to local municipalities to decide if they want to adopt or continue mask policies. I see no reason at this time to implement a local mask mandate for Alexandria. We will continue to recommend that at-risk individuals wear face masks and take the appropriate health precautions. And local businesses have the option of requiring masks for their patrons, but there is not a citywide mask mandate for Alexandria.”

The most recent guidance from the CDC indicates fully vaccinated individuals who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a large crowd of strangers. The new guidance also significantly eases mask recommendations for indoor interaction involving other fully vaccinated individuals.

Based on the CDC’s outdoor guidance, the Alexandria Zoo will no longer require face masks for guests while they are not inside buildings. Face masks will continue to be required indoors for people entering city facilities, including City Hall, the Utility Customer Service Building and city-operated community centers. Per Gov. Edward’s statewide order, ATRANS passengers are also required to wear a face mask.

“We are pleased with the progress we have seen in terms of people getting vaccinated and the reduction in the local number of cases. COVID-19 still presents a danger, so we must continue to take some precautions, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

