Advertisement

Amazon offers in-garage deliveries for Prime members

The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery...
The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.(Source: Amazon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is expanding its home deliveries straight into your garage.

The online retailer said people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.

The free service is available just to Prime members in more than 5,000 cities.

For this to work, you must have a Wi-Fi-enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select “In-Garage Delivery” at checkout.

The driver then uses a handheld Amazon scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon said the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate
Koby Saucier of Boyce
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
2 pounds of cocaine discovered during Seacor Power crewmember search
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes the amended operating and capital budget for the 2021-2022...
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes amended budget that includes raises, recruiting money for APD
After 36 years, Uncle Albert’s restaurant in Boyce could be closing soon.
Uncle Albert’s could be coming to an end

Latest News

The family of a California man who died in police custody says he was murdered after seeing the...
Graphic: Video shows Latino man pinned by Calif. cops before he dies
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at age 90
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations