APD responds to complaints of ATVs on public roads

By APD
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department, in conjunction with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, will be working to address complaints from citizens in regard to ATVs on public roadways.

All three agencies will have extra officers in the area of these complaints this weekend focusing on this issue.

“We have had numerous complaints from citizens and are working hard to address the issue,” said Interim Chief Ronney Howard.

