ATRANS service schedule changes for April 29
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The city has announced ATRANS schedule changes for Thursday, April 29.
Service on the England Airpark route will start at 10 a.m. Thursday.
- Route 1 will run at 6 and 9 p.m. only
- Route 2 will run at 7 and 8 p.m. only
- Routes 3 and 4 will follow their normal schedules from 6-10 p.m.
To receive text updates of ATRANS schedule changes text ATRANS to 888-777.
