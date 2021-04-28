Advertisement

ATRANS service schedule changes for April 29

City of Alexandria, downtown
City of Alexandria, downtown(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The city has announced ATRANS schedule changes for Thursday, April 29.

Service on the England Airpark route will start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

  • Route 1 will run at 6 and 9 p.m. only
  • Route 2 will run at 7 and 8 p.m. only
  • Routes 3 and 4 will follow their normal schedules from 6-10 p.m.

To receive text updates of ATRANS schedule changes text ATRANS to 888-777.

