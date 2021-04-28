Authorities shut down I-10 bridge due to barricaded suspect
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have shut down the I-10 bridge in both directions due to a barricaded suspect in a nearby hotel, according to Louisiana State Police.
Trooper Derek Senegal said shots were fired at the hotel before the suspect barricaded themselves inside a room.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
