Britney Spears will address court directly at next conservatorship court hearing

(WVUE) - Britney Spears was granted a request Tuesday to directly address the court managing her conservatorship at a status hearing in June.

Spears’ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, asked for the hearing as the court convened Tuesday, April 27 to discuss money and fees, which was pushed back to July.

“The conservatee, she has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Ingham said in a videoconference. “This does not relate to any of the matters on the calendar now, and it does not relate to the accounting or the fee issues.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a status hearing for June 23.

This will be the first known time in more than two years that the 39-year-old pop icon has spoken in court. The last time, in May of 2019, the courtroom was sealed and none of what she said became public.

The request comes after her father, Jamie Spears, accused his ex-wife Lynne Spears of having “exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit.”

