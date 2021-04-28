Advertisement

Cenla parishes react to governor’s amended mask mandate

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As of April 28, 2021, Rapides Parish residents are not required to wear a mask in parish-owned buildings and facilities.

The decision comes after Governor John Bel Edwards announced an amended mask mandate allowing local governments and private businesses to set their own mandates.

Between Rapides, Grant, Vernon and Avoyelles parishes, Rapides is the first to take official action with the Rapides Parish Police Jury making the decision. Police Jury President Craig Smith says this is something a lot of people have been looking forward to. Even though masks aren’t required, people are still encouraged to wear one if they feel the need.

Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy says they’ll discuss their mask mandate at a May 6 meeting. In the meantime, masks are still required at parish-owned buildings and facilities.

Official action hasn’t been taken in Vernon Parish either. However, Police Jury President James Tuck says, “In my opinion, the jury will not enforce any mandate that the state or government doesn’t mandate.”

There’s no word on a decision from Grant Parish on their mask mandate.

We’ll continue to provide updates on changes and decisions in Central Louisiana parishes.

