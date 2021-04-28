Advertisement

Fort Polk fire results in the death of a child
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT POLK, La. (KPLC) - Authorities at Fort Polk say a minor has died as a result of a residential fire.

Fort Polk emergency services responded to the fire on Palmetto Terrace around 8:49 p.m. and extinguished the fire.

During this time, a child was found dead at the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

