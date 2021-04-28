Advertisement

Jury convicts Pollock man of sexual battery

(AP)
By Grant Parish DA's Office
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLFAX, La. (Grant Parish DA’s Office) - A Pollock man has been convicted of sexual battery by a Grant Parish jury on April 22.

District Attorney Jay Lemoine said that Jason P. Dryden, 27, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 99 years, hard labor. Lemoine said the victim was a 5 year old child.

This trial was the first jury trial held in Grant Parish since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Assistant District Attorney Renee Nugent prosecuted the trial. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted by the Department of Corrections and set a sentencing hearing for May 24, 2021.

