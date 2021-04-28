LHSAA State Softball Tournament to be held in Frasch Park on April 29 - May 1

The following was released by Visit Lake Charles :

SULPHUR, La. - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) State Softball Tournament will be held at North Frasch Softball Complex, 339 Picard Rd, with semifinals on Thursday - Friday, April 29-30, and state championships for all classes and divisions on Saturday, May 1. All semi-final and final games will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For the schedule of games, click here.

North Frasch Softball Complex has been home to LHSAA State Softball Tournament since 2001, marking 2021 as the 20th consecutive year that the event has been held in Southwest Louisiana.

“The LHSAA State Softball Tournament is a longstanding tradition for the participating schools, athletes, coaches and fans. We are proud to partner with Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR), the hospitality community in Southwest Louisiana and local volunteers to make this event a resounding success. The tournament will bring a much-needed boost to the local economy and bolster recovery efforts, while also providing a memorable experience for all involved as student-athletes compete for the championship title,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.

Tickets will only be available through online purchase and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets are $13 each plus a $1.65 convenience fee, and they can be purchased at GoFan found here: www.lhsaa.org/softball. Tickets are only good for the session/game selected, and you must present your mobile device to redeem your tickets. Please note that the park will be cleared after each session for sanitization, and there will be no re-entry to the park once you exit.

For tickets and more info, visit www.lhsaa.org/softball, and for media information and questions, please contact Vincent Cacioppo at vcacioppo@lhsaa.org.

