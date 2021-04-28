Advertisement

LSU allowing 100% capacity for all outdoor sporting events, effective immediately

WAFB file photo of LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will allow 100% fan capacity for all of its outdoor athletic venues, the university’s athletic department announced Wednesday, April 28.

Masks will also no longer be required at LSU sporting events held outdoors.

The move to full capacity is effective immediately.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome our fans back in full force this weekend,” Athletic Director Woodward said. “This move is another positive step for us a campus and community. I want to thank our fans that have patiently waited and abided by the protocols we had in place since our return to competition in the fall. It’s going to be a great sight to see our fans pack Alex Box Stadium, Tiger Park and Bernie Moore this weekend.”

That means 100% capacity at Alex Box Stadium for LSU baseball games and at Tiger Park for LSU softball games.

Both LSU teams have big matchups Friday through Sunday against Arkansas, which is ranked No. 1 in baseball and No. 8 in softball.

LSU’s top-ranked track and field program will also host the LSU Invitational on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

WAFB’s Austin Kemker reports if nothing changes in terms of coronavirus restrictions between now and the fall, Tiger Stadium will be at 100% for LSU football games.

