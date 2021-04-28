LSU Presidential Search Committee selects 3 finalists for on-campus interviews

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Presidential Search Committee narrowed its list to three candidates who will be invited to campus for the next round of interviews to try to become the LSU president.

The finalists are:

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

They will visit the LSU campus next week to meet with various groups and stakeholders, including faculty and staff, students, administrators from various LSU campuses, alumni, and donors.

