Advertisement

LSU Presidential Search Committee selects 3 finalists for on-campus interviews

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Presidential Search Committee narrowed its list to three candidates who will be invited to campus for the next round of interviews to try to become the LSU president.

The finalists are:

  • Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government
  • James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System
  • William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

They will visit the LSU campus next week to meet with various groups and stakeholders, including faculty and staff, students, administrators from various LSU campuses, alumni, and donors.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Police Generic
APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Burglary investigation
Crime Stoppers investigating Deville burglary

Latest News

The two ambassador opossums at the zoo, Champ and Ivy, received their honorary library cards.
Opossums at the Alexandria Zoo get their library cards
The two ambassador opossums at the zoo, Champ and Ivy, received their honorary library cards.
Opossums at the Alexandria Zoo receive library cards
LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU students speak on lawsuit filed against LSU for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations
Food from Ember's in Alexandria, La.
TV DINNERS: Embers