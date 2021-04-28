Officials to meet in Pineville to discuss rural broadband expansion

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance is holding a meeting on Friday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m. It will be at the Louisiana College Granberry Conference Center in Pineville.

Local lawmakers will explain what they are doing in the legislature to expand broadband to rural areas. They’ll also have representatives from internet providers like Starlink, SpaceX and Suddenlink at the meeting.

State Representative Mike Johnson says they want to work on having more companies available to Cenla residents.

“Competition from other providers will do two things. It will give you a choice, and it will lower the price by creating competition,” State Rep. Johnson said. “Those are things we’re trying to do in addition to providing for folks in rural areas, which I live in that area. We’re just excited about some of the news that we are hearing and excited about what’s ahead of us because I think the future of broadband in Central Louisiana is very bright.”

If you want to attend, you can RSVP on the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance Facebook page or send an email to mikejohnson@jslawfirm.com

