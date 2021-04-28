Opossums at the Alexandria Zoo get their library cards

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Wild animals receiving their library cards. It may sound crazy but that’s exactly what happened at the Alexandria Zoo.

The two ambassador opossums at the zoo, Champ and Ivy, received their honorary library cards and helped pre-record stories for the Rapides Parish Library’s Summer Reading Program focused around animals.

Catie Harish, the Curator of Education at the zoo, said, “We found six books that connected to the summer reading program. I highly recommended the opossum book since they are some of my favorite animals. The animals did wonderful, considering this was the first time with the paparazzi.”

Champ and Ivy became the first marsupials in the state to receive a library card, even getting approval from the Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton. For those wondering, the cards do work and although the opossums won’t make an appearance in the library, they can check out digital books.

Celise Reech-Harper, the Director of the Rapides Parish Library, said when the idea was presented to do this for the animals and the kids, she couldn’t pass it up.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids and all of our local community to see what a wonderful resource our zoo is and some of the great locally sourced animals. It’s an educational opportunity and its a reminder that our opossums can’t come into the library but whose to say they couldn’t access their digital resources via the library’s website,” said Reech-Harper.

Sign ups for the summer reading program will begin at the end of May and can be found at the www.rpl.org.

