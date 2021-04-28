Prep baseball playoff scores and highlights from Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local baseball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, April 27.
- Many 2, Winnfield 1
- Jena 12, Frederick A. Douglass 2
- Grant 22, Erath 3
- Tioga 20, McMain 0
- Buckeye 11, Crowley 4
- ASH 5, Pineville 4
- Breaux Bridge 11, Leesville 1
- Northwood-Lena 16, Ringgold 1
- Singer 2, Oak Hill 1
