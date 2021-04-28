Prep baseball playoff scores and highlights from Tuesday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local baseball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, April 27.

Many 2, Winnfield 1

Jena 12, Frederick A. Douglass 2

Grant 22, Erath 3

Tioga 20, McMain 0

Buckeye 11, Crowley 4

ASH 5, Pineville 4

Breaux Bridge 11, Leesville 1

Northwood-Lena 16, Ringgold 1

Singer 2, Oak Hill 1

