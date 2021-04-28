Advertisement

Prep baseball playoff scores and highlights from Tuesday night

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local baseball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, April 27.

  • Many 2, Winnfield 1
  • Jena 12, Frederick A. Douglass 2
  • Grant 22, Erath 3
  • Tioga 20, McMain 0
  • Buckeye 11, Crowley 4
  • ASH 5, Pineville 4
  • Breaux Bridge 11, Leesville 1
  • Northwood-Lena 16, Ringgold 1
  • Singer 2, Oak Hill 1

