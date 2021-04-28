Advertisement

Rapides Parish lifts mask mandate for Parish-owned buildings, facilities

Box of masks
Box of masks(KALB)
By RPPJ and KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Rapides Parish will no longer require citizens to wear a face mask to enter Parish-owned buildings of facilities, effective immediately.

Citizens may still voluntarily wear a face mask. Social distancing is also still recommended by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Center for Disease Control.

The Governor’s new proclamation does provide:

“All local governing authorities and operators of private businesses and organizations shall retain the authority to issue more restrictive measures than those imposed by the State, including requiring members of the public to wear face coverings while in local government buildings and private business establishments.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate
Koby Saucier of Boyce
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
2 pounds of cocaine discovered during Seacor Power crewmember search
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes the amended operating and capital budget for the 2021-2022...
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoes amended budget that includes raises, recruiting money for APD
After 36 years, Uncle Albert’s restaurant in Boyce could be closing soon.
Uncle Albert’s could be coming to an end

Latest News

Avoyelles Parish Dr. Edmond Kalifey is retiring on Saturday, May 1
Well-known family medicine doctor retiring after 59 years of service in Marksville
Stephanie Ford
Stephanie Ford
City of Alexandria, downtown
ATRANS service schedule changes for April 29
Jamie Shelton
Jamie Shelton
Dave Duplissey
Dave Duplissey