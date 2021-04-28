Rapides Parish lifts mask mandate for Parish-owned buildings, facilities

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Rapides Parish will no longer require citizens to wear a face mask to enter Parish-owned buildings of facilities, effective immediately.

Citizens may still voluntarily wear a face mask. Social distancing is also still recommended by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Center for Disease Control.

The Governor’s new proclamation does provide:

“All local governing authorities and operators of private businesses and organizations shall retain the authority to issue more restrictive measures than those imposed by the State, including requiring members of the public to wear face coverings while in local government buildings and private business establishments.”

