REPORT: Southern University has an interest in former NFL star Marshall Faulk becoming head football coach

(Source: Southern University)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ian Rapport, a well-known reporter for NFL Network, claims Southern University and former NFL star running back Marshall Faulk have a “mutual interest” in Faulk becoming the next head coach of the Jaguars.

Rapport tweeted the report citing sources Tuesday, April 27.

The reporter, known for breaking news about NFL trades and acquisitions, says no moves have officially been made but “there’s been conversations.”

Faulk is a native of New Orleans.

Former NFL star Deion Sanders became the head coach of Southern’s SWAC rival, Jackson State, in 2020.

This is a developing story.

