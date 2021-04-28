REPORT: Southern University has an interest in former NFL star Marshall Faulk becoming head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ian Rapport, a well-known reporter for NFL Network, claims Southern University and former NFL star running back Marshall Faulk have a “mutual interest” in Faulk becoming the next head coach of the Jaguars.

Rapport tweeted the report citing sources Tuesday, April 27.

The trend may be catching on: HOF RB Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, source said. There’s been conversations. Nothing is done, but the Louisiana native could follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as a SWAC HC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

The reporter, known for breaking news about NFL trades and acquisitions, says no moves have officially been made but “there’s been conversations.”

Faulk is a native of New Orleans.

Former NFL star Deion Sanders became the head coach of Southern’s SWAC rival, Jackson State, in 2020.

This is a developing story.

