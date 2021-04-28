SEC Media Days schedule announced

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced the appearance schedule at its annual Football Media Days, set to take place July 19-22, returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

SEC Football Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown, and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

