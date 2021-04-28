SEC Media Days schedule announced
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced the appearance schedule at its annual Football Media Days, set to take place July 19-22, returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.
SEC Football Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 19
- Florida - Dan Mullen
- LSU - Ed Orgeron
- South Carolina - Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
- Georgia - Kirby Smart
- Kentucky - Mark Stoops
- Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
- Tennessee - Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
- Alabama - Nick Saban
- Mississippi State - Mike Leach
- Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
- Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
- Arkansas - Sam Pittman
- Auburn - Bryan Harsin
- Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown, and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.