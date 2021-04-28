Advertisement

SEC Media Days schedule announced

LSU coach Ed Orgeron waits for players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal...
LSU coach Ed Orgeron waits for players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta.(John Bazemore | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced the appearance schedule at its annual Football Media Days, set to take place July 19-22, returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

SEC Football Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

  • Florida - Dan Mullen
  • LSU - Ed Orgeron
  • South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

  • Georgia - Kirby Smart
  • Kentucky - Mark Stoops
  • Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
  • Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

  • Alabama - Nick Saban
  • Mississippi State - Mike Leach
  • Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
  • Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

  • Arkansas - Sam Pittman
  • Auburn - Bryan Harsin
  • Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown, and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

