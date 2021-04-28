Advertisement

Three Grant Parish softball teams head to Sulphur for the first time since 2017

High School Softball
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish School Board celebrated three of their softball teams qualifying for the LHSAA State Tournament for the first time in four years Tuesday morning.

The school that will travel to Sulphur for this week’s tournament are Grant High School (3A), Montgomery High School (1A), and Georgetown High School (C).

“We’re super excited and proud of the hard work these girls have put in,” Grant assistant coach Jessica Cooper said. “We are going to come together and take State, and this is going to be great for our community.”

“I think we’re building a legacy here,” Montgomery head coach Paige Grayson said. “Grant, Montgomery, and Georgetown have shown that we really can compete.”

“This is very special for us to have three teams representing us in the playoffs,” Grant Parish Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said. “We know that these girls have worked hard and I know that these ladies know what they lost last year so there’s no question they won’t leave it all on the field this week.”

