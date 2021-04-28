Advertisement

Walmart says customers, employees still required to wear masks

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Walmart says customers will still be required to wear masks in its stores.

Gov. John Bel Edwards amended Louisiana’s mask mandate on Tuesday, April 27, saying that local governments and business owners would be free to set their own mask policies.

Walmart says it believes its mask policy has helped protect its workers and customers and it is not yet ready to lift the requirement.

Here is Walmart’s statement:

“We serve millions of Americans every week and believe our policy of requiring associates and customers to wear masks in our stores has helped protect them during the pandemic, and we’re not lifting those measures at this time. We are constantly evaluating our COVID-related health and safety protocols, including state executive orders and other mandate changes. We will continue to do so, keeping CDC guidance and local COVID statistics in mind.”

