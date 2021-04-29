Advertisement

$302M in BP oil spill money budgeted to restore ecosystems

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Texas can get up to $79 million in BP oil spill restoration money, Mississippi nearly $69 million, and Florida almost $74 million for recently approved ecological projects and programs.

A group set up to decide how to spend the money listed $302 million in planning and implementation for 20 projects and programs Wednesday.

But the RESTORE Council notes that $161 million of that has been budgeted but needs more evaluation.

Alabama is the lead for $40 million in projects that cross state lines.

The projects are part 2 of a group of proposals that brought $130 million last year to Louisiana and $26.9 million to Alabama.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Supporters say the permitting requirements violate their constitutional rights to bear arms.
Louisiana Senate votes to end concealed carry permit mandate
Roadway
APD responds to complaints of ATVs on public roads
Cenla parishes react to governor’s amended mask mandate
Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate

Latest News

CHILD ABUSE DURING PANDEMIC: Some fear neglect worsened, local non-profit seeks to educate parents
Fears of child abuse surge during pandemic
Jon Decker
KALB’s White House correspondent discusses highlights from Biden’s speech
Jon Decker
KALB's White House Correspondent discusses highlights from Biden's speech
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards outlines his proposal for Louisiana’s $1.6B cut from the American Rescue Plan