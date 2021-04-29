Advertisement

Bishop Marshall outlines revised COVID-19 regulations for the Diocese of Alexandria

Bishop Robert Marshall Jr.
Bishop Robert Marshall Jr.(KALB)
By Diocese of Alexandria
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Diocese of Alexandria) - Bishop Robert Marshall has made a statement on the revised COVID-19 regulations for the Diocese of Alexandria.

Bishop Marshall said that the dispensation from the Sunday obligation remains in place for the time being, however, it will be lifted sometime in the future. In the meantime, participants in indoor Masses should continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and hand washing or sanitizing.

The bishop’s full statement and guidelines can be viewed below:

STATEMENT FROM BISHOP MARSHALL ON REVISED COVID REGULATIONS Since the very beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, we have...

Posted by Diocese of Alexandria on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Diocese of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Supporters say the permitting requirements violate their constitutional rights to bear arms.
Louisiana Senate votes to end concealed carry permit mandate
Roadway
APD responds to complaints of ATVs on public roads
Cenla parishes react to governor’s amended mask mandate
Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate

Latest News

A Tropical Medicine University virology lab researcher works to develop a test that will detect...
Health Department confirms two cases of the Brazil COVID-19 variant in Louisiana
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU announces change to Title IX policies: employees who fail to report violations will be fired
Dale LeBouef
Dale LeBouef
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
Grant Parish keeps mask mandate in place for courthouse