Bishop Marshall outlines revised COVID-19 regulations for the Diocese of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Diocese of Alexandria) - Bishop Robert Marshall has made a statement on the revised COVID-19 regulations for the Diocese of Alexandria.

Bishop Marshall said that the dispensation from the Sunday obligation remains in place for the time being, however, it will be lifted sometime in the future. In the meantime, participants in indoor Masses should continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and hand washing or sanitizing.

The bishop’s full statement and guidelines can be viewed below:

STATEMENT FROM BISHOP MARSHALL ON REVISED COVID REGULATIONS Since the very beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, we have... Posted by Diocese of Alexandria on Thursday, April 29, 2021

