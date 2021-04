Cenla prep softball teams advance to state title games after Thursday games

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Multiple Central Louisiana softball programs will get the chance to play for a state title after finishing games on Thursday, April 29.

Oak Grove 12, Montgomery 2

LaSalle 3, Merryville 2

Georgetown 9, Summerfield 3

Claiborne Christian 11, University Academy 4

Calvin 14, Ebarb 4

Menard 10, St. Thomas Aquinas 1

Anacoco 9, Quitman 8

More scores will be added later in the day.

