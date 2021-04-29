Advertisement

Congresswoman Julia Letlow releases statement on the President’s joint address to Congress

(Julia Letlow for Congress)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow released a statement following President Joe Biden’s joint address to congress.

The following is from the Office of Congresswoman Julia Letlow:

“The President unveiled a plan tonight that tries to spend our way to prosperity by proposing $6 trillion in spending in just 100 days. That’s $60 billion a day.

We need to spend more investing in real solutions, like expanding broadband access to rural areas, and efforts to bring our country together.

I have serious concerns about piling on additional spending and raising taxes on individuals and businesses when many of the already appropriated funds have yet to be allocated and sent out by the Federal government. Federal government spending cannot be the answer to everything.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate
Authorities had shut down I-10 bridge on Wednesday due to barricaded suspect.
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Supporters say the permitting requirements violate their constitutional rights to bear arms.
Louisiana Senate votes to end concealed carry permit mandate
Box of masks
Rapides Parish lifts mask mandate for Parish-owned buildings, facilities

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS: Paris and Carrigan 42921
PLEDGE KIDS: Paris and Carrigan 42921
LUNCH KID: Angelle 42921
LUNCH KID: Angelle 42921
4/29 Tyler's Morning Forecast
4/29 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Marksville police stop a vehicle following a shooting near a Little League park in Marksville.
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game
Marksville shooting occurs near Little League game