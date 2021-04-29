Congresswoman Julia Letlow releases statement on the President’s joint address to Congress

(KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow released a statement following President Joe Biden’s joint address to congress.

The following is from the Office of Congresswoman Julia Letlow:

“The President unveiled a plan tonight that tries to spend our way to prosperity by proposing $6 trillion in spending in just 100 days. That’s $60 billion a day.

We need to spend more investing in real solutions, like expanding broadband access to rural areas, and efforts to bring our country together.

I have serious concerns about piling on additional spending and raising taxes on individuals and businesses when many of the already appropriated funds have yet to be allocated and sent out by the Federal government. Federal government spending cannot be the answer to everything.”

