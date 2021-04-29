Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on his proposal for the American Rescue Plan at 3:30 p.m. Thursday

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about his decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine...
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about his decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatt | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Thursday, April 29 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on his proposal for the American Rescue Plan.

The governor’s address will be streaming live in this story and on the digital platforms of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

