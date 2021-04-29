Grant Parish keeps mask mandate in place for courthouse

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Grant Parish Police Jury President Don Arnold, masks will continue to be used within the courthouse.

“The governor has provided a guideline for us to follow in Proclamation 79 JBE 2021,” Arnold said. “Although offices within the Grant Parish Courthouse are open to regular business, citizens will continue to wear masks and social distance while inside the building.”

Arnold said Grant Parish will follow the guidelines contained in governor’s latest executive order.

