Louisiana authorities catch, kill garbage-dependent bear

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service FILE photo of a Louisiana black bear on Avery Island, La.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service FILE photo of a Louisiana black bear on Avery Island, La.(Source: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says employees caught and had to kill a Louisiana black bear because it had become too reliant on food from garbage cans, porches and other human sources.

A news release Wednesday says the 200-pound adult male bear first showed up in Port Allen on Saturday and was caught Tuesday night after returning to the same neighborhood.

Department Secretary Jack Montoucet says the state has worked hard to bring back Louisiana black bears, and deciding to euthanize one is hard. But he says bears that have become dependent on garbage and other human food sources cannot be successfully relocated.

