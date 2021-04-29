Advertisement

Louisiana bill would grant image rights to student athletes

(Source: NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state senators are moving forward with legislation that would allow college student-athletes to earn money for use of their name, image or likeness.

The bill is prompted by the NCAA’s inaction on a policy for endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Pat Connick’s proposal won unanimous, bipartisan backing Thursday from the Senate Education Committee.

But some senators worried about a piecemeal approach across states without a national policy.

The NCAA’s attempts to reform its bylaws and permit college athletes to capitalize on their names, images and likenesses have stalled.

Federal legislation is pending in Congress.

States frustrated with inaction have started passing their own laws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

